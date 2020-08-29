Statement from the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada on August 29, 2020

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - In lieu of an in-person update to the media, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, issued the following statement today:

"There have been 127,358 cases of COVID-19 in Canada, including 9,108 deaths. 89% of people have now recovered. Labs across Canada tested an average of almost 48,000 people daily over the past week with 0.7% testing positive. An average of 425 new cases have been reported daily during the most recent seven days.

Local public health authorities across Canada are continuing to work hard to investigate cases and clusters of COVID-19. These core public health activities are essential to interrupt transmission chains, keep the infection rate low, and maintain epidemic growth on the controlled, slow burn track.

The weekly average for Canada's daily case count has increased to an average of 425 cases being reporting daily over the past week, compared to 400 or less cases reported daily during the previous week. Increases in cases have been observed in Western and Prairie regions of Canada, with British Columbia and Manitoba each reporting a 24 percent increase in weekly cases last week. Elsewhere, notable decreases in weekly reported cases were reported from Saskatchewan and Quebec last week.

Where cases are increasing, provinces are reporting outbreaks in healthcare settings including long-term care homes; workplaces including meat-processing plants; and in localised areas within small communities. During the month of August, an increase in food, drink and retail associated outbreaks have also been reported. These latter settings likely serve younger age groups that are currently experiencing the highest incidence rates for COVID-19 infection across the country.

For public health professionals, budding epidemiologists and ever-curious life long learners, you can find detailed information on the latest epidemiology of COVID-19 in Canada in the Public Health Agency of Canada's Weekly Epidemiology Report for August 16-22, 2020, here.

As we all look forward to getting back to the things we enjoy and re-engaging in activities that are important for our physical, social and economic wellbeing, we'll all need to keep up with personal precautions and be mindful of controls, protocols and policies being implementing in indoor settings to reduce our risk of exposure and spreading the virus. You can find additional information and guidance to increase your COVID-19 know how, including ways to keep you, your family and our communities safer here."

