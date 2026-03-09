OTTAWA, ON, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadians deserve better access to sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services as well as resources that are safe, accurate, and stigma-free. However, members of marginalized groups and newcomers to Canada often experience barriers to care. This is why the Government of Canada is providing culturally safe and relevant care to underserved populations, including members of 2SLGBTQI+ communities, Indigenous and racialized people, women, and youth.

This past weekend, the Honourable Senator Dr. Kristopher Wells, on behalf of the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced an investment of almost $600,000 to support the delivery of inclusive, culturally sensitive SRH services and resources to the communities across the country that need them. The announcement took place at the Positive Light Gala in Edmonton, AB, held in support of building a more inclusive and accepting society for all, including people living with HIV.

The Association for New Canadians will receive $210,000 to enhance SRH services and health outcomes for women, youth and LGBTQI+ newcomers in Newfoundland and Labrador by addressing language barriers, cultural sensitivities, and access gaps through an online cloud-based portal.

The Canadian Black, African and Caribbean HIV/AIDS Network will receive over $375,000 to further connect with African, Caribbean, and Black youth across Canada, as well as their parents and community leaders, to develop and deliver comprehensive SRH learning resources. These resources will be based on anti-racism, inclusive practices and cultural competency, and will be used by health care providers who serve these communities.

These projects are funded through the SRH Fund, which supports community-based organizations that make SRH services more accessible for Canadians.

"Accurate information, compassionate care, and stigma-free resources are essential for making informed decisions about sexual and reproductive health. Through this investment, we are helping these organizations reach more people through culturally responsive, accessible tools tailored to underserved populations and newcomers to Canada. By breaking down barriers and strengthening on-the-ground partnerships, we are advancing health equity and ensuring that no one is left behind."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"While Canada has made great strides to improve access to health services to equity-deserving groups, including the 2SLQBTQIA+ community, we know there is more work to be done. These investments will help provide resources and better health outcomes to these underserved groups, and strengthen the health equity of communities as a whole. I am pleased to see Health Canada support these organizations who continue to deliver this essential work."

The Honourable Dr. Kristopher Wells

Senator and Co-Chair of the Canadian Parliamentary Pride Caucus

"Access to safe, accurate and culturally responsive sexual and reproductive health services is essential to building more inclusive communities, and a stronger Canada. Alberta's community organizations have long shown leadership in supporting equity-deserving populations, and this investment supports their important work. By investing in community-informed solutions, Canada's new government is helping break down barriers and ensure underserved Canadians receive the care and information they deserve."

The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski

Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

The Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) Fund was created to support a wide range of evidence-informed and innovative projects for Canadians who are at increased risk for poorer SRH outcomes, including members of 2SLGBTQI+ communities, Indigenous and racialized people, women, and youth.

Since 2021, the Government of Canada has provided $87 million to support 42 projects through the SRH Fund so Canadians can access safe and relevant SRH services.

The Positive Light Gala is a campaign fundraising event from HIV Edmonton. The Positive Light campaign aims to building a more inclusive and accepting society for people living with HIV.

