Government of Canada invests in projects to support people living with dementia and their caregivers

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced over $4.7 million in funding to six new projects to support community-based organizations devoted to improving the health and wellbeing of people with dementia and their caregivers, and to furthering knowledge about this disease, and its risk and protective factors.

The six organizations receiving funding for national and community-based projects include the Art Gallery of Hamilton, Canada's National Ballet School, Conestoga College Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning, Ottawa Hospital Research Institute, the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre and the University of Northern British Columbia.

The funding announced today through the Dementia Community Investment, is part of the implementation of A Dementia Strategy for Canada: Together We Aspire.

"In January, during Alzheimer's Awareness Month, we recognize the profound impact dementia has on people and on the family members and friends who care for them. We also honour the organizations working every day to improve their quality of life. These investments in innovative, community-based initiatives not only allow us to deepen our understanding of dementia, but also improve the health and quality of life for people living with dementia, their families, and caregivers."

About three-in-four Canadians report knowing someone who is living or has lived with dementia and believe that dementia is having a moderate to significant impact in Canada.

Released in 2019, A Dementia Strategy for Canada: Together We Aspire aims to prevent dementia, advance therapies and find a cure, and improve the quality of life of people living with dementia and their caregivers.

Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested more than $600 million to address dementia, including through community-based projects, a national awareness campaign, guidance, research, surveillance, and innovations in brain health and aging.

Healthy habits like staying active, eating a healthy diet, not smoking, and managing conditions such as diabetes and hypertension can help reduce the risk of developing dementia.

