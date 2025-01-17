OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's unions are deeply alarmed by the U.S. administration's threat to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian products. This is a direct attack on workers from both sides of the border, threatening good, unionized jobs in key sectors like manufacturing, mining, energy, and agriculture—jobs that form the backbone of our economy.

These tariffs would create a devastating ripple effect, impacting families and entire communities. The stakes are immense: escalating costs of living, stagnant wages, and now the Trump tariff threats, putting workers' livelihoods at risk.

This is not just a trade issue; it is an economic and social emergency that requires an all-hands-on-deck approach when it comes to standing up for working people across Canada. It's time for Canada's political leadership to recognize the urgency and address this before it becomes a full-blown crisis.

The federal government must treat this threat with the urgency it demands. Workers need leadership that prioritizes their well-being, protects their jobs, and defends our industries. Capitulating to these tariff threats would be a betrayal of the millions of Canadians whose livelihoods are on the line.

Canada's unions call on the government to reject these attacks outright, act decisively to safeguard jobs, and commit to developing a long-term industrial strategy that protects Canadian workers from the whims of any foreign administration.

Workers and unions across the country are united and ready to fight back.

Solidarity is our power, and we will not allow Canadian workers to become collateral damage in reckless trade disputes.

The Canadian Labour Congress urges the government to deliver a clear message: Canadian workers and industries will not be undermined. We will stand strong, act decisively, and unwaveringly defend our workers.

SOURCE Canadian Labour Congress (CLC)

To arrange an interview, please contact: CLC Media Relations, [email protected], 613-526-7426