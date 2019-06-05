Statement from SEIU Healthcare: Ford Government Issues an "Attack" on Frontline Workers With Latest Legislation

RICHMOND HILL, ON, June 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Protecting a Sustainable Public Sector for Future Generations Act, 2019, which was tabled Wednesday afternoon by the Ontario Government, is an attack on the frontline workers of Ontario, taking away their right to collectively bargain fair contracts.

Statement from Sharleen Stewart, President of SEIU Healthcare:

"By tabling this legislation, the Ford Government is shamefully attacking the bargaining rights of frontline workers in Ontario."

"Doug Ford's Conservatives have chosen to pay for their tax cuts for the rich on the backs of the women and men working in hospitals, long-term care, and home and community care."

"There is a recruitment and retention crisis in our healthcare system. Today, Doug Ford's government has signaled they don't value the work of frontline workers."

"By voting for this legislation, Conservative MPPs will be breaking their promise of creating good-paying, safe jobs in our healthcare system."

"We will use every tool at our disposal to support every healthcare worker Doug Ford's Conservatives are attacking."

