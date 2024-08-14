Statement from Minister Sajjan regarding wildfires in northern Manitoba

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, issued the following statement:

"Wildfires continue to be a danger across Canada, including in northern Manitoba, where wildfires are threatening a number of First Nations communities.

Today, in my role as Minister of Emergency Preparedness, I approved a Request for Federal Assistance from the Government of Manitoba, on behalf of the Bunibonibee Cree Nation, to support their evacuation efforts due to wildfires threatening their community. To this end, the Government Operations Centre is working with federal and provincial partners to coordinate the response to the situation in Manitoba and mobilize all necessary federal resources.

On behalf of all Canadians, I would like to thank the firefighters, first responders, emergency management officials, and local volunteers working tirelessly to support communities in need."

