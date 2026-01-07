OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety and Ian Lafrenière, Minister of Public Security for the province of Québec, announced a financial contribution agreement that will support the implementation of the Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program (ASFCP) in Québec.

After opening the program for businesses last year, the Government of Canada will be opening the program to individual firearms owners in Canada in the coming weeks. Firearms owners will be invited to submit a declaration, if approved, to submit a compensation claim for turning in or permanently deactivating their prohibited firearms.

This federal funding of up to $12.4 million will cover the costs incurred by Québec for coordinating the collection of eligible firearms in its jurisdiction.

The objective behind this collaboration is to support individual firearms owners who wish to participate in the ASFCP before the end of the amnesty period, on October 30, 2026. After this date, individuals who remain in possession of these prohibited firearms will be non-compliant with legislation.

"This agreement with the Government of Québec represents a significant milestone as we move to launch the Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program for individuals. Collecting firearms is already a part of the work performed by local police services. The funding announced today ensures that police in Quebec will have the resources necessary to gather prohibited firearms under the compensation program without impacting other policing priorities."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"In regards with firearms control, Québec supports the program developed by the federal government and welcomes any initiative that contributes to advance this objective. Implementing this program is a step in the right direction for safer communities. With this funding, Québec will have the necessary financial resources to take part in the implementation of this program that will offer compensation to eligible firearms owners in return for turning in or deactivating their prohibited firearms. Although there is still work to do, this is a concrete step in the right direction. The safety of Quebecers is a top priority for our government. "

- Ian Lafrenière, Québec Minister of Public Security; Minister Responsible for Relations with the First Nations and the Inuit; and Minister Responsible for Nord-du-Québec Region

