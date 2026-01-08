PRINCE GEORGE, BC, Jan. 8, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, today announced over $6.6 million in new investments through the Crime Prevention Action Fund (CPAF) for three Indigenous-led projects in Prince George, B.C. These initiatives will help youth to build skills, strengthen cultural connections, and reduce risk factors linked to crime:

The Tsay Keh Dene Nation, which received $2.2 million over five years to develop an in-community program focused on crime prevention, offering at-risk youth aged eight to 25 with individualized case plans and restorative justice alternatives that can include counselling, life skills and cultural workshops, and employment training.

The Lheidli T'enneh First Nation, which received $1.5 million over five years to support at-risk Indigenous and racialized youth, will deliver culturally grounded programs and individualized supports to help young people make positive choices and reduce the risk of crime. This includes family supports, education, and raising awareness about drugs, alcohol, and addictions.

The Takla First Nation, which received $2.9 million over five years for a crime prevention initiative to prevent youth gang involvement, violence, and substance use. The program serves at-risk Indigenous youth from Takla Nation who are navigating complex life transitions through cultural teachings, traditional healing, and community-led supports.

Today's announcement highlights the Government of Canada's support for Indigenous-led initiatives to address the root causes of crime and to promote safer communities. In addition to these new projects, this work includes previous investments, such as funding for the B.C. First Nations Justice Council, which received $7.5 million through Public Safety Canada's Northern and Indigenous Crime Prevention Fund (NICPF) to deliver a diversion program in response to homelessness and repeat offending, as well as a post-release program that offers counselling, harm reduction, employment and educational training, and mentorship-based support.

In total, these projects represent $14 million in federal funding for Indigenous-led efforts in crime prevention and demonstrate the Government of Canada's support for community-driven approaches that tackle the root causes of crime.

Quote

"Preventing crime before it happens is one of the most effective ways to keep our communities safe. These investments support Indigenous communities to lead culturally grounded programs that give youth the tools, support, and opportunities they need to thrive. Together, we are building safer, stronger communities for generations to come."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"We feel very fortunate that we have the opportunity to access this funding to strengthen our programming. We are grateful for the chance to continue our work and make lasting impacts for future generations. This significant support will enable the organization to further its mission of empowering youth, fostering healing, and building capacity within the community."

- Deeanna Izony, Executive Director, Tsay Keh Dene Nation

"This funding is enabling Lheidli T'enneh First Nation to strengthen local capacity, advance priority projects, and enhance safety and resilience within our community. It supports practical, on-the-ground work that helps us plan, coordinate, and deliver initiatives that respond directly to community needs while building long-term sustainability."

- Zawad Abedin, P.Eng., Director of Engineering and Operations, Lheidli T'enneh First Nation

"Through the Uze De'yah program, this funding allows Takla Nation to reconnect youth to their cultural identity while strengthening land-based teachings guided by the knowledge holders within Takla Nation's community. Being on the land supports healing, builds confidence, and creates a strong sense of belonging for Takla Nation youth. These teachings help to ensure traditions and ways of knowing continue to be carried forward to future generations."

- Sheanna Williams, Takla Nation Member & Communications Consultant

"The BC First Nations Justice Council is grateful for the funding provided by Public Safety Canada through the Northern and Indigenous Crime Prevention Fund to stand up the first Indigenous Diversion Centre (IDC) in Canada. We are confident the IDC will become an example of true systemic change in the Justice System while changing the lives of Indigenous peoples and improving public safety for communities. By reconnecting Indigenous People with culture and more appropriate supports true change is possible."

- Hemas Kla-Lee-Lee-Kla (Kory Wilson) Chair, BC First Nations Justice Council

Quick Facts

The CPAF supports evidence-based crime prevention initiatives in communities that address known risk and protective factors associated with crime among vulnerable groups of the population, especially children and youth.

The NICPF supports innovative and promising culturally sensitive crime prevention practices to reduce the vulnerability to crime and promote community safety approaches in Indigenous communities.

The CPAF and NICPF exist under Public Safety Canada's National Crime Prevention Strategy, the Government of Canada's framework for the implementation of crime prevention interventions in the country, which provides funding to projects that contribute to preventing and reducing crime in Canada and to increasing knowledge about what works in crime prevention.

