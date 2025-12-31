OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada today released a summary of its recent border-strengthening and modernization efforts, marking a year of unprecedented action and results as it continues to protect communities, strengthen trade, and uphold the integrity of the immigration system.

Through a coordinated whole-of-government approach, Canada successfully implemented key technological and operational measures that underscore the government's resolve in securing our shared border with the United States, while also tackling transnational organized crime that knows no borders.

Key milestones were achieved across all priority areas, from immigration and trade to combating auto theft and the flow of illegal drugs, including fentanyl and its precursors, into Canada. These achievements were made possible through close collaboration between the key federal departments and agencies, demonstrating that when it comes to the safety and prosperity of Canadians, the federal government is united and effective.

"National security starts at the border, and the results from 2025 speak for themselves. The Government of Canada invested in new tools, deployed more personnel, and worked closely with our partners to ensure that organized crime networks and illicit goods are stopped before they can reach our communities. Protecting Canadians is our top priority, and we will continue to build on this momentum in the year ahead."

--The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"Synthetic opioids like fentanyl and other illegal drugs pose a devastating threat to the health of our communities. By investing in, and enhancing, surveillance and analysis capabilities this year, as well as implementing additional controls on precursor chemicals, Health Canada played a key role in supporting law and border enforcement efforts to detect and disrupt the illegal drug trade. As we move into 2026, our government is committed to continue its efforts to protect the safety and health of our communities."

--The Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health

"Having strong, secure borders is essential to maintaining the rule of law and ensuring that those who break our laws are held accountable. This past year saw the introduction of significant changes to Canada's legal framework, which must evolve alongside emerging threats. We will continue to equip Canada's justice system with the authorities needed to identify and pursue serious criminal activity, while remaining firmly grounded in Charter protections and the fundamental principles of the rule of law."

--The Honourable Sean Fraser, P.C., K.C., M.P., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"Secure and efficient borders are essential to a vibrant and resilient Canadian economy. Over the past year, Canada has strengthened its response to transnational financial crime by enhancing oversight and enforcement to disrupt money laundering and terrorist financing. I look forward to building on these successes as we further demonstrate our commitment to dismantling illicit financial networks through the creation of the Financial Crimes Agency."

--The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue

"Canada's immigration system must remain firm, fair and responsive to a changing world. In 2025, we took decisive action to restore control and integrity, cracking down on fraud and misuse, reducing non-genuine travel and combatting irregular border crossings. Through Canada's Immigration Levels Plan and proposed legislation like Bill C-12, we're modernizing how the system responds to pressure--so we can manage volumes, protect public safety, and continue to welcome those who contribute to Canada in an orderly and responsible way."

– The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Through Canada's Border Plan, the Government of Canada is investing $1.3 billion in concrete action to keep communities safe on both sides of the border.

In 2025, the Government of Canada's border-strengthening measures led to measurable outcomes and actions, including: 98% fewer apprehensions of individuals crossing illegally from Canada into the United States in October 2025 compared to peak volumes in June 2024. Asylum claims are down by a third from last year. Over 1,000 lb of fentanyl intercepted through combined operations. The deployment of three Black Hawk helicopters, which logged 2,680 flight hours and covered 234,000 km of the border between January and October 2025. Introduced Bills C-2 and C-12 to improve border security, tackle transnational organized crime and the fentanyl crisis, and protect immigration system integrity. Initiated the work for the CBSA to hire 1,000 new officers to crack down on the movement of stolen goods, illegal guns, and drugs, enforce import measures, and investigate unfair trade practices. Initiated the work for the RCMP to add 1,000 new personnel to increase federal investigative capacity and tackle financial crimes, addressing the most serious criminal threats including organized crime, cyber crime, and national security. Took action to protect people and communities in Canada from terrorism and violent extremism by adding several new organizations to the Criminal Code list of terrorist entities. The CBSA procured new detection technology tools, including three new Mobile Large Scale Imager trucks already at locations across the country, thanks to over $11M of investment made into major x-ray infrastructure that enables the CBSA to efficiently and effectively identify suspected contraband and stolen vehicles hidden in containers at marine and land ports of entry. Detection technology tools like Mobility Scanners, Handheld Raman Chemical Analyzers, Mobile Backscatter Imaging Systems, and CT X-Rays are also being procured by the CBSA. These tools will enhance the Agency's ability to detect and identify illegal synthetic drugs and precursor chemicals at the border. The CBSA made more than 170 Level 4 currency seizures (suspicion of money laundering), totaling close to $3.5 million under the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act in the past year. The Agency also launched the Trade Transparency Unit to improve its capacity to detect and disrupt cross-border movements of illicit financial flows through international trade, and introduced new regulatory authorities to enforce importer and exporter compliance. FINTRAC also established a rapid intelligence production team to prioritize the disclosure of actionable financial intelligence related to illicit opioids and transnational criminal organizations.



