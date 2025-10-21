OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Minister of Indigenous Services, Mandy Gull-Masty, issued the following statement today:

"I acknowledge the Auditor General of Canada's follow-up report on programs for First Nations and Inuit, and appreciate the opportunity to strengthen how we serve communities.

The Auditor General's follow-up report is clear: there is real progress, and there is work we must accelerate. These are not abstract programs. Health care, education, emergency response, and clean water are essential services--the bedrock of safe, thriving communities--and they are central to our shared path toward equity and reconciliation.

I recognize and thank the Auditor General for her work and for her acknowledgement of where we are making progress. I see this audit as a guidepost in strengthening service delivery and informing collaborative approaches. My department and I will present an action report in spring of 2026 to lay out the path forward.

While the audit highlights areas for improvement, I want to emphasize some notable work that is already underway in key areas of focus:

Expanding the front-line workforce available to First Nations--adding paramedics, licensed practical nurses, and nurse practitioners--and offering targeted incentives to recruit and retain staff.

available to First Nations--adding paramedics, licensed practical nurses, and nurse practitioners--and offering targeted incentives to recruit and retain staff. Improving access to culturally appropriate dental care through community programs and the Non-Insured Health Benefits Program for First Nations and Inuit--one of Canada's most comprehensive public dental plans.

through community programs and the Non-Insured Health Benefits Program for First Nations and Inuit--one of Canada's most comprehensive public dental plans. Strengthening emergency management with advances towards new multilateral service agreements, over 300 community emergency management coordinator positions, and a risk-based approach that directs mitigation and preparedness funding to the highest-risk communities.

with advances towards new multilateral service agreements, over 300 community emergency management coordinator positions, and a risk-based approach that directs mitigation and preparedness funding to the highest-risk communities. Supporting reliable drinking water by funding operations and maintenance of existing systems and building new infrastructure to meet community needs.

by funding operations and maintenance of existing systems and building new infrastructure to meet community needs. Leveraging education data--improving how it is collected, used, and shared to support better decisions and outcomes.

Indigenous Services Canada is working together with First Nations and Inuit to make progress in these key areas guided by community priorities and a shared commitment to improving essential services."

