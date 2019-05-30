Statement from Minister Goodale regarding Forest Fire Impact on Pikangikum First Nation

OTTAWA, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, made the following statement about wildfires and heavy smoke impacting the community of Pikangikum First Nation in Ontario:

"I received a request this morning from the Province of Ontario regarding the impact of nearby wildfires and heavy smoke from forest fires occurring in Western Canada on the community of Pikangikum First Nation. On behalf of the Government of Canada, the Associate Minister of National Defence, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, on behalf of the Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, and I have accepted their formal request for federal assistance to provide immediate evacuation resources to the affected communities. This Ontario request involves the deployment of Canadian Armed Forces personnel to provide transportation support for evacuation of members from the fly-in community of Pikangikum First Nation to a designated host community.

The Government Operations Centre has staff working to coordinate the federal response to the situation in Ontario. Officials are working closely with federal and provincial partners to coordinate and plan the full details of this assistance.

Canadians can be assured that all levels of government are working seamlessly together to deliver the required help.

I strongly encourage impacted residents to follow the directions and advice of their municipal law enforcement and first responders. On behalf of all Canadians, I thank all of the first responders working tirelessly to support Canadians in need."

