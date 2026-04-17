OTTAWA, ON, April 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, issued the following statement regarding the anniversary of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms:

"On the 44th anniversary of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, we celebrate the freedoms that define our country. For more than four decades, the Charter has protected fundamental rights and freedoms, including freedom of expression, equality, freedom of religion, and official language rights.

The Charter protects these rights for everyone, without regard for who you are, where you come from, or whom you love. At a time when democracy is being tested, these protections matter more than ever because they help ensure everyone in Canada is treated fairly and has a voice.

Generations of Canadians have relied on the Charter to defend their rights. We reaffirm our determination to uphold the Charter through our laws and support the independent institutions that enforce it, ensuring that future generations inherit a Canada that is free and just."

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SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Jeremy Bellefeuille, Director, Communications, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, 343-571-4853, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207,[email protected]