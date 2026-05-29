OTTAWA, ON, May 29, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Karen C. Perron, an Associate Judge at the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario for the Ministry of the Attorney General of Ontario in Ottawa, is appointed a Judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario in Ottawa. Justice Perron replaces Justice L. Lacelle (Kingston), who resigned effective December 31, 2025. The Chief Justice has transferred Justice R. Ryan Bell (Ottawa) into this vacancy. The vacancy is therefore located in Ottawa.

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"I wish Justice Perron every success as she takes on her new role. I am confident she will serve the people of Ontario well as a member of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario."

-- The Hon. Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Biography

Justice Karen C. Perron is from Timmins, Ontario. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Ottawa. She was called to the Ontario Bar in 2004.

Justice Perron is fluently bilingual. She was appointed as an associate judge of the Superior Court of Justice in Ottawa in 2024. She started her practice as an associate at Merovitz Potechin in Ottawa. In 2011, she joined Borden Ladner Gervais as an associate eventually rising to partner in 2014. She enjoyed a broad litigation practice focusing on commercial litigation encompassing insolvency law, contractual disputes, shareholders' disputes, and construction law.

Justice Perron had made significant contributions to the legal profession. She was President of the Ontario Bar Association from 2021 to 2023. Prior to serving as President, she held many volunteer positions with the Ontario Bar Association including Chair of the Young Lawyers' Division-East, Chair of the Law Day Committee, Chair of Sections, and Regional Director for the East. She was an engaged mentor to many articling students and associates. She was a frequent presenter at legal education programs. She volunteered in many community initiatives and was a board member of the Community Information Centre of Ottawa. She won the Ontario Bar Association's Linda Adlam Manning Award for Volunteerism in 2016 and has been recognized multiple times in Best Lawyers in Canada in the corporate and commercial litigation field and as a Litigation Star by Benchmark Litigation.

Quick Facts

Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Jeremy Bellefeuille, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, 613-957-4207, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]