OTTAWA, ON, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Nicolas Moisan, Partner at McCarthy Tétrault LLP in Québec, is appointed a Judge of the Superior Court of Quebec for the district of Québec. Justice Moisan replaces Justice P.C. Bellavance (Québec), who resigned effective February 2, 2026.

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"I wish Justice Moisan every success as he takes on his new role. I am confident he will serve the people of Quebec well as a member of the Superior Court of Quebec."

-- The Hon. Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Biography

Justice Nicolas Moisan holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from Laval University and was admitted to the Barreau du Québec in 2005.

Justice Moisan was an attorney at the law firm McCarthy Tétrault, where he primarily practiced civil and commercial litigation. His practice focused on health law, professional liability, and professional disciplinary law. He was also involved in environmental litigation, specifically in matters related to soil and groundwater contamination, as well as in class-action lawsuits concerning neighborhood disturbances.

Justice Moisan had served on the Board of Directors of the Barreau du Québec since 2021 and was elected President of the Bar for the 2026–2027 term. He has participated as a member of several committees, including those dealing with governance, liaison with the courts, and the promotion of dispute prevention and resolution methods. Within his law firm, he was deeply committed to training, mentoring, and promoting the next generation of legal professionals. He has served as a speaker and author of publications on health law, environmental law, and the law of evidence.

Justice Moisan has been active in the sports community, particularly in downhill skiing, serving as an executive and volunteer within sports organizations. He is passionate about skiing and running, and enjoys spending his free time travelling with his family.

Quick Facts

Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Jeremy Bellefeuille, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, 613-957-4207, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]