OTTAWA, ON, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's government continues to take stronger action to protect victims and survivors of crime through legislative reform and funding to support the provision of services to victims of crime. The Protecting Victims Act is one of the most consequential reforms of the Criminal Code in a generation to help stop intimate partner violence and femicide, and keep our kids safe from predators.

Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, highlighted approximately $50 million annually to support victims and survivors of crime across the country.

To increase access to justice for victims and survivors in Ontario and to give them a more effective voice within the criminal justice system, several other projects are being funded through the Victims Fund, including:

Child Advocacy Centres and Child and Youth Advocacy Centres

Supports and Services for Victims and Survivors of Human Trafficking

Family Information Liaison Units

Community Support and Healing for Families

Supporting Indigenous Victims of Crime

Sexual Assault

Restorative Justice

Hate Crimes

Canada's Black Justice Strategy

Included as part of these investments to provinces and territories is $3.375 million for Ontario over five years (2026-2031) to enhance and support services for victims in that province.

These projects are funded by annual project-based funding provided by the Government of Canada through the Victims Fund. This funding supports projects and activities that encourage the development of new approaches, promote access to justice, improve the capacity of service providers, foster referral networks, and increase awareness of services available to victims of crime and their families.

Lastly, as part of Victims and Survivors of Crime Week which took place from May 10 to 16, more than $1 million was provided to 149 organizations throughout Canada to support local events, workshops, and activities.

Collectively, these actions build on what victims, survivors, and their loved ones have told us directly: too many have been left carrying the weight of a system that asked too much of them when they needed support the most.

Quotes

"We recognize the extraordinary courage and perseverance of victims and survivors across Canada. Victims and survivors deserve a justice system that responds to their needs and puts their safety and dignity first. The Protecting Victims Act introduces consequential Criminal Code reforms that would strengthen our response to evolving forms of crime, enhance protections for victims, and ensure offenders are held fully accountable under the law. But legislation alone is not enough – which is why the Government of Canada continues to work closely with provinces and territories to deliver victim services support."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, P.C., K.C.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"When anyone in our communities doesn't feel safe, they can't fully participate - not in the workforce, not in their families, not in building this country. That is the real cost of violence, and it is a cost Canada cannot afford. This investment in victim services, combined with the reforms in the Protecting Victims Act, means more survivors get the support they need to rebuild their lives and move forward."

The Honourable Rechie Valdez

Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

"Ontario welcomes this federal investment in critical services that support victims of crime across the province. It complements the action our government has already taken to strengthen the justice system, including investing millions to expand access to independent legal advice across Ontario, and delivering strong new measures to hold dangerous offenders accountable. We will continue working collaboratively with our partners to protect Ontario communities and ensure victims of crime have access to meaningful, timely support when they need it most."

The Honourable Doug Downey

Attorney General of Ontario

Quick Facts

The Protecting Victims Act (Bill C-16) responds to recommendations in the Renfrew County inquest, the Federal Ombudsperson for Victims of Crime's report entitled Rethinking Justice for Survivors of Sexual Violence: A Systemic Investigation, and various parliamentary reports.

(Bill C-16) responds to recommendations in the Renfrew County inquest, the Federal Ombudsperson for Victims of Crime's report entitled Rethinking Justice for Survivors of Sexual Violence: A Systemic Investigation, and various parliamentary reports. On October 29, 2025, the Government of Canada committed $660.5 million over five years for the Department for Women and Gender Equality to ensure sustained progress toward equality and safety for women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people. This includes $44.7 million to strengthen federal action in response to gender-based violence in support for populations that are at risk of GBV or underserved when they experience these forms of violence.

The Victims Fund provides grants and contributions to support projects and activities that encourage the development of new approaches, promote access to justice, improve the capacity of service providers, foster the establishment of referral networks, and/or increase awareness of services available to victims of crime and their families.

According to police services in Canada, in 2024, there were 349 victims of family violence per 100,000 population, and 356 victims of intimate partner violence per 100,000 population aged 12 and older. In all, there were 142,724 victims of family violence and 128,175 victims of intimate partner violence in 2024. After many years of consecutive gradual increases, rates of family violence and intimate partner violence in 2024 are relatively unchanged compared with 2023.

From 2014 to 2021, police services in Canada reported 50,653 incidents of online sexual child exploitation. 72% of the offences related to child sexual abuse and exploitation material and 28% of incidents were "online sexual offences against children (such as luring and invitation to sexual touching)".

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SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Jeremy Bellefeuille, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, 613-957-4207, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]