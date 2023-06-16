OTTAWA, ON, June 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, issued the following statement on the Supreme Court of Canada's decision in Canadian Council for Refugees v. Canada (Citizenship and Immigration), 2023 SCC 17:

"The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld the constitutional validity of the designation of the United States as a safe third country in that it meets the principles of fundamental justice under section 7 of the Charter. The Safe Third Country Agreement regime continues in place. We will respond to the section 15 Charter issues as the Federal Court process gets underway.

"Under the Safe Third Country Agreement (STCA), Canada and the United States share a responsibility to protect human rights and fundamental freedoms. We will continue to work with the United States to ensure that the STCA reflects our commitment with respect to our domestic and international obligations in its application.

"We remain actively engaged on migration, asylum and refugee issues, at a time when global displacement is at record levels. We will continue to work with like-minded partners globally to promote safe and regular pathways, and to support other countries in establishing their domestic frameworks to offer protection to refugees and asylum claimants."

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

For further information: (media only), please contact: Bahoz Dara Aziz, Press Secretary, Minister's Office, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Communications Branch, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]