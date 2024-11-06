Statement from Minister Champagne responding to Bell's petition to rescind the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission's decision on wholesale access to fibre

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, made the following statement:

"The Government of Canada is making every effort to promote access to telecommunications services that are reliable, innovative, competitive and—most crucially—affordable. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission's (CRTC) decision to mandate access to wholesale fibre for high-speed Internet is a milestone in this effort.

"On February 2, 2024, Bell Canada petitioned the Governor-in-Council to rescind the CRTC telecom decision that established temporary wholesale access to fibre Internet networks in Ontario and Quebec at interim rates or, alternatively, to have the terms of wholesale access altered.

"Today, the Governor-in-Council is declining Bell Canada's petition to rescind or vary the decision and instead is referring it back to the CRTC with the direction to reconsider the restriction on the three largest service providers (Bell, Rogers and TELUS) from accessing wholesale fibre services.

"Wholesale access is a proven regulatory tool to encourage competition. Workable wholesale access to fibre networks is needed. The CRTC has moved quickly to improve competition through this decision and others coming out of its broad review of Internet competition. In this case, however, the CRTC is being directed to reconsider a discrete aspect. The government has concerns about fostering the viability of small and regional Internet service providers that provide alternatives and about maintaining investments in Internet infrastructure, particularly in underserved areas including rural, remote and Indigenous communities.

"The government commends the CRTC on quickly launching a review of the wholesale regime last year and welcomes the CRTC's significant decision to open up wholesale access to high-speed fibre networks.

"Greater affordability and competition, as well as global access to telecommunications services, have never been more important for Canadians. Access to affordable and reliable Internet and wireless services is critical in today's society and economy. The CRTC's continued work on this evolving and complex landscape is critical to promoting competition, affordability, consumer choice and investment."

Order Referring Telecom Decision CRTC 2023-358 Back to the CRTC

