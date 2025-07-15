OTTAWA, ON, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is focused on strengthening and diversifying international partnerships, working with the European Union (EU) to protect and create jobs on both sides of the Atlantic.

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, and Stéphane Séjourné, the European Commission's Executive Vice-President (EVP) for Prosperity and Industrial Strategy, met on July 11 to advance collaboration under the New Canada–EU Strategic Partnership of the Future. This partnership was announced at the Canada–European Union Leaders' Summit in Brussels on June 23 by the Right Honourable Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada; António Costa, President of the European Council; and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

Minister Joly and EVP Séjourné agreed to develop a joint work plan in the coming weeks that will determine specific areas of cooperation. They also committed to convening again within the next month to further advance their shared priorities.

Recognizing economic diplomacy as a vital tool for fostering stability, innovation and prosperity, both leaders emphasized the importance of deepening cooperation to address global challenges.

Quotes

"At this pivotal moment, Canada is committed to deepening its partnership with the European Union as we diversify supply chains and enhance trade ties. Together, we are strengthening a trans-Atlantic alliance that will enhance our economic competitiveness and protect critical industries and technologies."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Today's visit marks the first concrete step toward the deeper cooperation envisioned at the EU–Canada Summit. At a time when the international geoeconomic landscape has rarely been so unstable, strong partnerships and shared perspectives on global trade and industrial trends are more valuable than ever. From expanding our trade ties and strengthening technological and innovation cooperation to increasing the supply of Canadian raw materials, we share an unprecedented range of common interests."

– Stéphane Séjourné, Executive Vice-President for Prosperity and Industrial Strategy, European Commission

Quick facts

Prime Minister Mark Carney launched the New Canada–EU Strategic Partnership of the Future in Brussels with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on June 23, 2025 .

launched the New Canada–EU Strategic Partnership of the Future in with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on . Canada and the EU also signed the Security and Defence Partnership, which provides a framework for dialogue and cooperation in security and defence priorities.

Associated links

Stay connected

Find more services and information on the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada website.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

X (Twitter): @ISED_CA | Facebook: Canadian Innovation | Instagram: @cdninnovation | LinkedIn: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Isabella Orozco-Madison, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Antoine Guéry, Communication Adviser, [email protected]