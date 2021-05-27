Statement from Minister Champagne regarding the CRTC wholesale access rates decision

OTTAWA, ON, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, made the following statement:

"Affordable high-quality Internet access is a necessity, especially now as Canadians need to be connected for their work, school, finances and health care. Our government recognizes that competition is the best way to bring down prices of telecommunications services, including Internet plans.

"We have made significant investments in Internet infrastructure in rural and remote areas so that these communities can fully participate in our increasingly digital economy and have access to the services and connectivity Canadians expect today. We have been clear that our priorities are increasing competition, choice, and the availability of services for Canadian consumers and business users.

"Wholesale broadband is a proven regulatory tool for enabling retail competition in the Internet service market. Setting the right wholesale rates is important to meeting our priorities when it comes to competition and the availability of high-quality networks for Canadians.

"We have taken note of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission's decision today and thank them for their continued important work during the COVID-19 pandemic. We will be reviewing the decision and its implications to ensure they align with our policy priorities of affordability, competition and innovation in the sector."

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on Twitter: @ISED_CA

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/home

