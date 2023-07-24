OTTAWA, ON, July 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, today made the following statement:

"Over the last several months, I have, alongside the Toronto City Council, my fellow members of Parliament from Toronto, and many city residents expressed concerns regarding the availability of mobile wireless services within Toronto's subway system.

"While all carriers expressed an interest in a coordinated solution, progress in negotiations has been limited.

"Despite my request to do so, the carriers have not reached an agreement. That is why I am taking action to address this situation.

"To this end, I am directing my Department to launch an expedited consultation process to revise the licences of all four of Canada's major wireless carriers to ensure that all TTC riders have coverage, including 911 service, in all tunnels and stations, followed by voice, data and text as soon as technically feasible.

"Access to reliable telecommunications services—and to emergency services in particular—is a critical public safety matter, and I will take all necessary actions to protect the interest of Canadians."

