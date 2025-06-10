MONTRÉAL, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Economic Development Canada for Quebec Regions will participate in a discussion regarding Canada's economy and industrial priorities, organized by the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montréal.

Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Time: 8:30 am (ET)

Location: Montréal, Quebec

Members of the media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at [email protected] to receive event location details and confirm their attendance.

Note: The activity will be held in French.

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Joanna Kanga, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]