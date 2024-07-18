Statement from Federal, Provincial and Territorial Ministers of Agriculture on the Grocery Sector Code of Conduct

WHITEHORSE, YT, July 18, 2024 /CNW/ - "After years of work and widespread industry participation, we are pleased to announce that all major retailers have agreed to join the Grocery Sector Code of Conduct. This includes Loblaw, Sobeys, and Metro, and most recently, Walmart and Costco. This is a positive step towards bringing more fairness, transparency, and predictability to Canada's grocery supply chain and for consumers. We thank the Grocery Sector Code of Conduct Interim Board for their tireless work."

