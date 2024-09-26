OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, we are pleased to announce the release of the Pan-Canadian Action Plan (PCAP) on Antimicrobial Resistance Year 1 Progress Report. The report provides an overview of the activities underway and milestones we have reached with our federal, provincial and territorial partners during the first year of the Pan-Canadian Action Plan.

Antimicrobials, which include antibiotics, antifungals, antivirals and antiparasitics, are essential medications for preventing and treating infections in humans, animals, plants and crops. Antimicrobial resistance happens when microbes evolve and the medications used to fight infections become less effective. As resistance to antimicrobials increases, the ability to successfully treat infections is threatened, which can have serious health consequences for people, animals and plants.

Key highlights in the report include increasing the ability to monitor antimicrobial resistance and use in Canada through expanding a national AMR laboratory surveillance system for human and animal health; publishing the Canadian reserve list for antimicrobial drugs to guide prescribers on which antimicrobial drugs to use sparingly in order to preserve effectiveness; investing in developing and sharing national antimicrobial prescribing guidelines at point-of-care to reduce unnecessary or inappropriate use of antimicrobials in human health; and developing the Antimicrobial Economic Incentives Pilot Project, which will launch later this year to improve access to antimicrobials for people in Canada.

Progress is also being made to support disease prevention and control in animals by facilitating access to alternatives to antimicrobials, such as vaccines; modernizing the Feed Regulations to support the use of innovative products in commercial livestock feed and help reduce the need for antimicrobials; and advancing AMR research and innovation domestically and internationally, through the Genomics Research and Development Initiative on AMR, the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences Assessment on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) and Antimicrobial Use (AMU) in Food Producing Animals, and current engagement on the Joint Programming Initiative on Antimicrobial Resistance.

Antimicrobial resistance is a global crisis with far-reaching consequences. We are pleased to participate in the United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week this year to reaffirm Canada's commitment to combat AMR, share information about our progress and work together with international health leaders and experts on key global health challenges.

Through our collective efforts, we can help ensure that the antimicrobials we count on every day remain effective and are there for both people and animals when they need them – now and for generations to come.

Learn more about AMR: Canada.ca/antibiotics

Dr. Theresa Tam

Chief Public Health Officer

Dr. Mary Jane Ireland

Chief Veterinary Officer

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Contacts: Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Food Inspection Agency, 613-773-6600, [email protected]