OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, and the Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, issued the following statement following a call with provincial and territorial ministers responsible for Public Safety and Justice to discuss recent global events and their impacts in Canada:

"In recent weeks, we have seen a deeply troubling rise in acts of antisemitism and Islamophobia in Canada. These hateful acts have caused pain and anxiety to our loved ones, friends, neighbours and communities and are unacceptable.

During our call today with our provincial and territorial counterparts, we discussed what is being done across different jurisdictions to address this issue. We shared best practices to ensure the safety of legal protests, as well as potential additional measures to address hate crimes. As we move forward, our government will continue to work collaboratively with our provincial and territorial partners to combat hate crime and keep Canadians safe.

This is a challenging time for many Canadians. Many are feeling angry and frightened. During times as difficult as these, we urge everyone to remain united, and to stand up against discrimination, hate, and injustice.

To those who would promote hate or seek violence in our country – Canadians stand united against you. Every element of our federal, provincial and municipal governments will be brought to bear to defend and protect our communities, our neighbours, all our citizens, so that we are all safe together.

Everyone in Canada has the right to feel safe in their community. As Canadians, we respect the rights protected by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and the rule of law. There is no tolerance for supporting terrorism or advocating for violence in Canada. Hate has no place here."

Federal, provincial and territorial Ministers of Justice and Public Safety met in Bromont, Quebec , last month and spoke out unanimously to condemn the heinous actions of the terrorist organization Hamas. Ministers also called on people in Canada to remain united.

