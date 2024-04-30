Statement - Federal government concerned about further delays in release of Quebec government's caribou strategy

GATINEAU, QC, April 30, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, has issued the following statement in response to the measures announced today by the Government of Quebec for the Boreal and Mountain Caribou in the Gaspé Peninsula.

"I would like to thank the Government of Quebec for presenting their plans before the May 1 deadline. However, several critical elements are missing, particularly the Quebec government's August 2022 commitment to reduce the rate of disturbance in caribou habitat so that at least 65 percent of the territory for each caribou population is undisturbed.

"In addition, today's announcement does not mention several caribou populations. The Government of Quebec must publish a strategy for all Boreal Caribou populations in Quebec, including immediate interim measures.

"Caribou are emblematic of Canada, and further measures are needed to ensure their survival. We remain open to supporting the Government of Quebec in implementing measures to restore and protect the Boreal and Gaspé Caribou. These discussions can continue once the plans have been evaluated.

"Caribou are of great cultural and spiritual importance to Indigenous peoples, and we are continuing our productive discussions with Indigenous leaders in Quebec. We recognize their important role in wildlife conservation and the need to take their traditional knowledge into account when developing and implementing measures to protect and restore caribou.

"The Boreal and Gaspé Caribou are unique in Canada. Their extinction is something we will never be able to fix, and we cannot afford to ignore this possibility. We are collectively responsible for their survival, and we cannot fail. Our success will be measured when these populations are prosperous and self-sufficient. We look forward to working with the Government of Quebec and Indigenous peoples to make this happen."

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Kaitlin Power, Senior Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]