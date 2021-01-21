OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Following is a statement from Brian Sauvé, President of the National Police Federation, regarding the delayed RCMP Commissioner's response to the chair-initiated Civilian Review and Complaints Commission report on the RCMP investigation of the death of Colten Boushie:

"The CRCC submitted its findings and recommendations on the RCMP's investigation of the August 2016 shooting of Colten Boushie to the RCMP on January 20, 2020, exactly one year and one day ago.

There have been multiple delays in the RCMP's review and response to the report. While this is unquestionably a very complex case, and 2020 was a very different and difficult year, these delays are unacceptable and particularly unfair to our Members and the Boushie family.

We recognize the widespread attention this incident received and as such are concerned and vigilant about the potential accuracy and perspective of this report. Our Members are anxiously awaiting the CRCC review and RCMP's response. We expect both to be fact-based, free from contextual inaccuracies or misrepresentation, and completed without political interference.

Once released, we will be reviewing the report carefully and critically. If there are any assumptions or misrepresentations, we will be looking to both the CRCC and the RCMP to clarify and correct as necessary.

Put most simply: words matter.

We have no doubt that our Members carried out a professional investigation to the best of their ability given the resources and policies before them in this complex and difficult situation, and we will support them fully in that regard.

The NPF supports thorough, open and transparent investigations. We also support thoughtful, effective recommendations aimed to facilitate more appropriate resources and a more stable and effective working environment for our Members, as well as the outcomes of our investigations for all Canadians."

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) was certified to represent ~20,000 RCMP front-line Members serving across Canada and internationally in the summer of 2019. The NPF is the largest police labour relations organization in Canada; the second largest in North America and is the first independent national association to represent RCMP Members.

The NPF is focused on improving public safety in Canada by negotiating the first-ever Collective Agreement for RCMP officers, and on increasing resources, equipment, training and other supports for our Members who have been under-funded for far too long. Better resourcing and supports for the RCMP will enhance community safety and livability in the communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

