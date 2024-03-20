OTTAWA, ON, March 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) joins the Fédération des médecins omnipraticiens du Québec (FMOQ) in voicing its concerns about the first round results of the Canadian Resident Matching Service (CaRMS), which has left 91 family medecine positions still vacant in Quebec.

The starting point for increased access to care is a strong frontline, which requires the health care system to do a better job at attracting learners and retaining family physicians. The CMA is concerned about certain provisions in the Act to increase the supply of primary care services and to improve the management of that supply, which focus on limiting the patients that physicians can add to their caseload and monitoring the hours that family physicians work. These measures could drive physicians from the public system into private practice.

We understand that the government wishes to improve access to care and recognize that there is still much to be done. However, any solutions must be considered in close collaboration with physicians and other care providers. The CMA is advancing a number of solutions, including an even greater reduction of the administrative burden so that physicians can spend more time with patients and thrive in the workplace.

The first round matching results show that family physicians' working conditions must be improved to make the practice more attractive for medical learners. Quebec is already facing a shortage of approximately 1,200 general practitioners, and 60% of Quebec physicians show signs of burnout. Urgent action is needed.

Family physicians in Quebec are determined to provide care for Quebecers and improve access to that care. This is evidenced by the 930,000 additional patients already receiving care since 2022. We ask that our governments continue to work constructively with physicians to ensure a healthy workplace for care providers and better access to quality care for patients.

Dr. Kathleen Ross

President, Canadian Medical Association

Dr. Jean-Joseph Condé

Francophone spokesperson and CMA board representative for Quebec

