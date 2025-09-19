OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) calls on the Alberta government to refrain from invoking the notwithstanding clause to enact legislation that directly interferes in the clinical care of patients.

Alberta's Bill 26 severely restricts the ability of physicians to deliver gender-affirming care, down to which medications they can use, when and how. It represents an unprecedented government intrusion into the physician-patient relationship that requires doctors to disregard clinical guidelines, the needs of patients and their own conscience.

In May, the CMA and three Alberta doctors launched a constitutional challenge to Bill 26 to protect the relationship between patients, their families and doctors when it comes to making medical decisions. The CMA looks forward to defending the role of physicians and the critical relationship they maintain with their patients, but reports suggest that the government may seek to circumvent the legal process entirely.

This kind of political interference is unacceptable and risks setting a precedent that affects other national health issues, such as vaccination, reproductive health, medical assistance in dying, or even cancer or surgical care.

Ensuring Alberta doctors, patients and their families have access to care will continue to be a priority for CMA.

Dr. Margot Burnell

CMA President

About the CMA

The Canadian Medical Association leads a national movement with physicians who believe in a better future of health. Our ambition is a sustainable, accessible health system where patients are partners, a culture of medicine that elevates equity, diversity and wellbeing, and supportive communities where everyone has the chance to be healthy. We drive change through advocacy, giving and knowledge sharing – guided by values of collaboration and inclusion.

