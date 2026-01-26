OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Doctors across Canada stand in solidarity with the Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions and our nursing colleagues as they grieve Alex Pretti, the Minneapolis nurse who was senselessly killed Saturday by United States' Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. The death of one of our own under these circumstances has left many of us filled with anger and disbelief.

Doctors and nurses work closely together each and every day to provide care to patients. The tragic, avoidable death of a colleague is heart-wrenching.

Dr. Margot Burnell

CMA President

About the CMA

The Canadian Medical Association leads a national movement with physicians who believe in a better future of health. Our ambition is a sustainable, accessible health system where patients are partners, a culture of medicine that elevates equity, diversity and wellbeing, and supportive communities where everyone has the chance to be healthy. We drive change through advocacy, giving and knowledge sharing – guided by values of collaboration and inclusion.

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association

To schedule an interview or for further information, please contact: CMA Media Relations: [email protected]; Eric Lewis, 506-566-1671