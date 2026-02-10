OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadians who followed health advice from AI were five times more likely to experience harms than those who did not, worrying doctors across the country as Canadians struggle to access care from trusted health providers.

A new survey from the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) shows that most Canadians (89%) go online for health information for a variety of reasons, including that it's faster and more convenient than trying to access care through the health system. While only a quarter of Canadians (27%) trust AI to provide accurate health information, about half are using AI tools to diagnose or treat their health issues.

"For years, we've been talking about how too many Canadians struggle to access health care when they need it," says Dr. Margot Burnell, CMA president. "This leaves people little choice but to turn to dubious sources of information, and now we know that it is hurting them. We fear what this will mean for patients in the future if action is not taken now."

The CMA's third Health and Media Tracking Survey, conducted by Abacus Data, also reveals:

a majority of Canadians (77%) are concerned about an increase in the amount of false health information coming from the United States;

the increase in false health information online has made Canadians (69%) skeptical of any health information they find online, even from sources they think they should trust;

85% of Canadians trust physicians to help them navigate health information.

Nearly all Canadians surveyed believe that the responsibility to curb the spread of false health information falls to social media platforms (87%) and governments (90%).

"AI is already reshaping the delivery of health services, and it's not going away," says Dr. Burnell. "It is critical that government, health providers, patients work together to ensure AI is a tool for reliable health information."

In October 2025, the CMA submitted to Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada a series of recommendations to shape AI in a way that strengthens trust, protects privacy and enhances health care for all. The CMA encourages the federal government to take swift action to protect Canadians from false health information coming from the United States, invest in domestic sources and protect Canadians from online harms.

The CMA advocates for solutions that will improve access to care for Canadians so they can rely on the health care providers they trust. We are ready to collaborate with government and other partners to deliver to Canadians the health care they deserve.

