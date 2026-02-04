OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Today's introduction of "Connected Care" legislation in the Senate marks a positive step forward for patients, doctors and health care teams.

When personal health information can travel freely and securely between patients, clinics, hospitals and labs, people will have better health outcomes and doctors will have more time to focus on care. It also makes it easier for patients to manage their own care in partnership with doctors and other health professionals.

For several years, the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) has called for federal governments to pass legislation to create national standards for digital patient health records. The passage of this bill will mark the end of a long journey and help to make the health care system more efficient and equitable.



Dr. Margot Burnell

CMA President

