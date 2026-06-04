OTTAWA, ON, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) applauds the federal government for its new national artificial intelligence (AI) strategy, which will expand AI use in health care while ensuring strong protections for Canadians.

AI is already showing promise in reducing doctors' administrative work, improving system efficiency and supporting clinical decision-making, but it also presents health care risks that must be urgently addressed with strong guard rails.

We welcome the introduction of strong protections to safeguard Canadians, particularly children, against AI risks and online harms, while supporting access to accurate, trusted health information.

It's encouraging to see the promise of health data infrastructure investments to use AI for improving health care delivery and improving patient outcomes. Prioritizing AI literacy will also build skills and readiness through professional education to ensure health professionals are fully equipped to work in AI-enabled health care systems.

The CMA stands ready to partner with the federal government in building a future where AI enhances care, strengthens our health system and improves outcomes for all people in Canada.

Dr. Bolu Ogunyemi

CMA President

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association

To schedule an interview or for further information, please contact: CMA Media Relations: [email protected], Yuliya Arutyunyan, 514-475-9732, Eric Lewis, 506-566-1671