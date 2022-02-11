OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - "Every year, on February 11, we celebrate International Day of Women and Girls in Science – an opportunity to recognize the participation of women and girls in science and to promote full and equal access to these opportunities.

It is so important that we encourage and support all women, girls and those who identify as non-binary to lead and innovate in whatever field they choose, particularly science. When youth see a diversity of people excelling in science, it supports belief in their own dreams and goals that they too can rise to the challenge and become leaders in these fields.

This year, Ocean Networks Canada, an initiative of the University of Victoria, in partnership with Fisheries and Oceans Canada and Girl Guides of Canada is launching a new national program to encourage youth to celebrate and participate in the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development by way of an interactive challenge. The Ocean Decade Challenge contains fun and engaging ocean science learning activities and is open to youth of all genders across the country to participate and receive a crest from Ocean Networks Canada. The challenge, co-designed with Girl Guides of Canada, will empower youth, and especially girls, to be actively involved in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

I want young people to know that a career in science is within reach, especially here at Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

Please join me in celebrating women and girls in science and those aspiring to join!"

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

For further information: Claire Teichman, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 604-679-5462, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]