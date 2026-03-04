OTTAWA, ON, March 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the public service, to take effect in the coming weeks:

Glenn Purves, Global Head of Macro Research, BlackRock Investment Institute, becomes Deputy Minister of International Trade.

David Morrison, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, becomes Senior Diplomatic and International Affairs Advisor to the Prime Minister. Mr. Morrison will also act as Personal Representative of the Prime Minister (Sherpa) for the G7 and G20 Summits, Privy Council Office.

Arun Thangaraj, Deputy Minister of Transport, becomes Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Michael Vandergrift, former Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, becomes Deputy Minister of Transport.

Ted Gallivan, Interim Deputy National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister, becomes Deputy Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.

Dr. Harpreet S. Kochhar, Deputy Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, becomes President of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Paul MacKinnon, President of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, becomes Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Oceans.

Nancy Gardiner, President of the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, becomes Deputy Minister of Veterans Affairs.

Cynthia (Cindy) Termorshuizen, Deputy Minister for the G7 Summit and Personal Representative of the Prime Minister (Sherpa) for the G7 and G20 Summits, Privy Council Office, becomes Deputy Minister of International Development.

Rob Stewart, Deputy Minister of International Trade, becomes Deputy Minister responsible to lead the creation of the new Financial Crimes Agency.

Kevin Brosseau, Commissioner of Canada's Fight Against Fentanyl, becomes Senior Associate Deputy Minister of National Defence and, concurrently, Commissioner of the Canadian Coast Guard, and will continue serving as Commissioner in Canada's Fight Against Fentanyl.

David Angell, Foreign and Defence Policy Advisor to the Prime Minister, Privy Council Office, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Dominic Rochon, Chief Information Officer of Canada, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, becomes Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet (National Security and Intelligence), Privy Council Office.

Kaili Levesque, Associate Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Oceans, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and President of the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario. Ms. Levesque will continue to support the Secretary of State (Nature).

Talal Dakalbab, Senior Assistant Deputy Minister, Crime Prevention Branch, Public Safety Canada, becomes Commissioner of Corrections.

Francis Trudel, Associate Chief Human Resources Officer, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Public Services and Procurement.

These leadership changes support the strong, effective delivery of priorities and results for Canadians, while positioning the federal government to advance Canada's interests and respond to the rapidly shifting dynamics of the global landscape.

The Prime Minister congratulated Christopher MacLennan, Deputy Minister of International Development, on his nomination as the next Executive Director for Canada, Ireland and the Caribbean at the World Bank Group. The Prime Minister also congratulated Sandra McCardell, Associate Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, on her nomination as the next Executive Director for Canada, China, Kuwait, South Korea and Türkiye at the African Development Bank.

The Prime Minister recognised the following individuals on their upcoming retirements from the public service. He thanked them for their dedication and service to Canadians throughout their careers and wished them all the best in the future:

Chris Forbes, former Deputy Minister of Finance.

former Deputy Minister of Finance. Bob Hamilton , Commissioner of Revenue. A successor will be named shortly.

, Commissioner of Revenue. A successor will be named shortly. Anne Kelly, Commissioner of Corrections, becomes Senior Advisor at Correctional Services Canada, pending her upcoming retirement.

Biographical notes

