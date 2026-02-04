OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's fish and seafood industry contributes over $8 billion to the economy, provides over 63,000 jobs, and exports $8.5 billion in products. It helps support coastal and rural economies while supplying seafood markets around the world. Fishing is subject to various regulations that are necessary to safeguard our ocean resources, to keep workers safe, and to ensure independent harvesters can participate in this culturally important industry. The Government of Canada is working to make regulations clearer and reducing unnecessary red tape, while supporting a strong and sustainable fishing industry.

Today, the Minister of Fisheries, the Honourable Joanne Thompson, announced policy initiatives underway to make fisheries stronger and regulations less burdensome for harvesters. Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) is moving forward with these initiatives to modernize fisheries, cut red tape, improve efficiency, clarify regulatory requirements, and support compliance:

DFO is launching a comprehensive review of the inshore regulations. The goal is to support independent fishing enterprises, so that the economic benefits stay in the hands of local harvesters and their communities. The inshore regulations aim to ensure that licence holders remain independent from control by a third party such as processors, buyers, or other harvesters. Harvesters must personally fish under the licence, and there are rules around use and benefits from the licence. Early engagement is underway. Feedback will be used to develop materials for broader discussions with partners and stakeholders that will lead to more significant actions.

Work is also underway to repeal regulatory provisions that mandate a one-size-fits-all approach to gear tending (soak times) for all fixed gear fisheries in Atlantic Canada, Quebec, and for coastal and offshore marine fisheries in Nunavut. Amendments to the existing regulations will provide flexibility to alternative soak times on a fishery-by-fishery or fleet basis. This approach would better reflect real offshore operating conditions, help reduce safety risks for crews, and allow for more responsive and adaptive management measures.

Ongoing work on the West Coast Commercial Fisheries Modernization initiative is focused on strengthening harvester control over fishing activities, enabling harvesters to retain a greater share of the benefits from their efforts, and modernizing the licensing regime to better support business planning and adaptation to changing conditions. As part of this initiative, DFO will establish a licence and quota registry to improve transparency and consistency. This work reflects feedback received to date, including looking at each fishery separately, given the unique conditions and business realities on the West Coast.

All these initiatives are informed by feedback received from harvesters, Indigenous communities, and industry partners. DFO will continue to work with those on the water to identify opportunities to cut red tape for a more efficient and economically prosperous fishing industry.

"Fishing is more than just an economic driver for rural, coastal, and Indigenous communities, it's a source of pride, and part of who we are. If we want today's harvesters, and the next generation, to keep making a living on the water, we need rules that reflect what's happening. We're cutting red tape and making practical improvements to the policies that affect harvesters every day, working with partners to fix what isn't working and get solutions in place."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

Regulations are critical to safeguarding healthy, safety, and security of Canadians and the environment, while also supporting a competitive and productive economy. However, unnecessary red tape in the regulatory system can slow investment, innovation and growth.

Soak times are the maximum number of hours that fixed, or stationary, fishing gear can be left unattended in the water. The Atlantic Fishery Regulations, 1985; the Maritime Provinces Fishery Regulations specify 72 consecutive hours. The Newfoundland and Labrador Fishery Regulations specify three days excluding the date of the setting of the gear, unless prevented from attending the gear by circumstances beyond their control.

the specify 72 consecutive hours. The specify three days excluding the date of the setting of the gear, unless prevented from attending the gear by circumstances beyond their control. The West Coast Commercial Fisheries Modernization initiative will focus on two objectives: (i) to support working harvesters to have more control over their fishing activities to keep a greater share of the benefits from their fishing effort and (ii) to modernize the licensing regime to support harvesters in pursuing their business objectives and adapting to change. Upcoming engagement with First Nations and commercial fishing sectors will explore potential options to achieve these objectives.

DFO has been moving toward secure electronic data capture for fast and easy catch submissions and away from paper-based reporting in Canada, where possible, for several years.

