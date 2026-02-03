OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's fisheries drive coastal economies, supporting livelihoods and keeping traditions alive. Harvesters and fishery stakeholders share Canada's oceans with numerous whale species, including the endangered North Atlantic right whale, which remains vulnerable to entanglement in fishing gear. Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) is committed to supporting prosperous fisheries that coexist with healthy whale populations.

Today, the Minister of Fisheries, the Honourable Joanne Thompson, is launching Canada's Whalesafe Fishing Gear Strategy – a five-year plan to help protect whales and promote sustainable fisheries. The strategy will guide our work with harvesters to implement safe and innovative fishing gear technology in fisheries across Canada where it is needed. Whalesafe fishing practices such as the use of on-demand, or 'ropeless' fishing gear can help prevent whale entanglements, and additional tools can reduce the impact of entanglements on whales if they do occur.

Whalesafe gear is an important part of Canada's efforts to protect and recover endangered whale populations and supports the sustainability, leadership and competitiveness of Canada's fisheries.

Developed through extensive engagement with harvesters, gear manufacturers, Indigenous groups, non-governmental organizations, and whale experts, the strategy reflects shared expertise and a common goal of safe, successful fisheries and healthier whale populations. As whalesafe gear is introduced, Canada will take an approach that reflects the realities of our diverse fisheries and supports safe operations on the water.

The Government of Canada remains committed to reducing entanglements for North Atlantic right whales and other species, while working with harvesters so they can fish sustainably today, and into the future. Harvesters are essential partners in this work, and their practical knowledge, experience, and day-to-day operational expertise are critical to making sure whalesafe gear and other tools are deployed safely and effectively.

Canada will continue to work closely with harvesters to test, and adapt whale-safe gear before it is implemented more widely, recognizing that successful implementation depends on solutions that are practical, reliable, and workable on the water.

"Harvesters have been leading the way on safer gear and innovative fishing practices for years. This Whalesafe Fishing Gear Strategy builds on that work, bringing more tools into the fisheries where they can help reduce entanglements, protect whales, and keep crews safe on the water. We'll keep working closely with industry, Indigenous partners, and experts to expand what's proven, practical, and ready to use."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

The Whalesafe Fishing Gear Strategy will initially focus on fisheries on Canada's east coast, with plans to identify and implement appropriate measures nationwide by 2030 to help prevent entanglements in Canadian waters. This work is already underway with active pilot projects. For example, in select eastern Canadian fisheries, ongoing gear testing enables harvesters to continue fishing in areas closed due to right whale detection if their gear is equipped with required whalesafe gear modifications.

The strategy is informed by whalesafe gear trial results and feedback from harvesters, whale experts, Indigenous partners and other stakeholders. DFO has supported testing and innovation of whalesafe fishing gear through the $20M Whalesafe Gear Adoption Fund from 2021 to 2023, which supported 34 projects, as well as through other funding programs such as the Atlantic Fisheries Fund and the Canada Nature Fund for Aquatic Species at Risk.

DFO heard directly from partners and stakeholders through targeted engagement as well as the Whalesafe Gear Trial Results Symposium (2023) and the 2nd International Fishing Gear Innovation Summit (2025).

