OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Schools of Nursing (CASN) acknowledges increasing violence and acts of hatred across the globe. We recognize that nursing students, educators, and staff members are not immune to the impact of racism, discrimination, and oppression that arise from the discourse of hate and intolerance. The effects of political power struggles and armed conflict are far-reaching, personally invasive, and exceedingly harmful. They directly or indirectly impact mental, physical, emotional, spiritual, and environmental health and well-being. Individuals, families, and communities are being traumatized and retraumatized by the increasing violence and hatred.

This is a national call to CASN members and to the public to exercise compassion and empathy in our relationships, including disrupting and eliminating racism, and discrimination by acting when we witness hateful behaviours or harmful messages and providing respectful support to colleagues and students in ways that honour their personal lived experiences.

War impacts individual and collective mental and physical health for those living in countries at war and for those following the war. We hope that peaceful solutions respecting the human rights of all individuals can be found for current and future conflicts. To our nursing students, and students in other disciplines in Canada and beyond, to educators and staff members, who are experiencing the direct or indirect impact of conflicts, we hear you, we see you and we care.

CASN's mission states "CASN/ACESI (Canadian Association of Schools of Nursing/Association canadienne des écoles de sciences infirmières) is the national voice for nursing education, research, and scholarship and represents baccalaureate and graduate nursing programs in Canada." As nurse educators, we are also nurses. We value respect and caring for all persons, and we are committed to promoting physical, mental, and social health and well-being.

About the Canadian Association of Schools of Nursing

The Canadian Association of Schools of Nursing (CASN) is the national voice for nursing education, research, and scholarship and represents baccalaureate and graduate nursing programs across Canada. CASN's mission is to lead nursing education and nursing scholarship in the interest of healthier Canadians.

SOURCE Canadian Association of Schools of Nursing

For further information: For more information: Cynthia Baker, Executive Director, Alice Gaudine, President, Canadian Association of Schools of Nursing, Telephone: (613) 235-3150, Email: [email protected], Website: www.casn.ca