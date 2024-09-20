CASN Board of Directors Announces New Executive Director

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Schools of Nursing (CASN) Board of Directors announces the appointment of the Association's new Executive Director, Dr. Jean-Daniel Jacob, beginning on November 1, 2024.

Dr. Jean-Daniel Jacob is currently Full Professor at the School of Nursing, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Ottawa. Dr. Jacob holds a doctoral degree in nursing from the University of Ottawa and has extensive experience as an educator and administrator, having taught at both the baccalaureate and graduate levels, and serving as Director of the school of nursing for 3 years. During his time as Director, Dr. Jacob had a positive influence on the school of nursing, particularly in advancing equity, diversity, and inclusion within the school. His scholarship interests primarily focus on psychiatric nursing and forensic psychiatry. His substantial background in nursing education, research, and leadership at the university is complemented by his non-profit leadership experience as former Chair of Droits-Accès Outaouais' Board (2017–2023), making Dr. Jacob ideally suited to direct operations at the CASN national office.

Dr. Jacob's appointment as CASN's Executive Director begins November 1, 2024. The Board is confident that Dr. Jacob will continue to support schools of nursing across Canada in the ever-evolving context of health care and nursing education.

Dr. Jacob views CASN's mission to promote high-quality nursing education as critically important and looks forward to working with educators across Canada. "As the incoming Executive Director of CASN, I am excited to collaborate with schools of nursing nationwide and promote the vital role of nursing education. With nursing in the spotlight, it's an exciting time to be part of the evolving health care landscape. I am dedicated to creating a supportive environment for nurse educators and students to excel and lead the way in shaping the future of health care," said Dr. Jacob.

Dr. Jacob will be taking over from Dr. Cynthia Baker. The Board of Directors thanks Dr. Baker for her commitment to CASN and wishes her well in her future endeavours.

