OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - As members of Parliament return to Ottawa this week with an ambitious agenda for unpredictable times, the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) urges Prime Minister Mark Carney and his government to listen to Canadians and make improving health care a key part of their nation-building agenda.

Recent polling shows that nearly all Canadians (89%) believe improving access to universal health care should be a key priority. Three in four Canadians (76%) believe government should spend more time fixing problems at home like housing, health care and affordability. Canadians know that there cannot be a stronger Canada without better health care. They shouldn't have to worry about accessing health care with so many other concerns on their shoulders.

The Liberals promised many important initiatives to improve health care during the federal election: adding thousands of new doctors, scaling up team-based care, reducing unnecessary paperwork on physicians and enabling health professionals to work where and when they are needed.

We are pleased to see leadership from federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel on reducing paperwork for physicians and reintroducing legislation to enhance digital health solutions. Every measure is needed to eliminate decade-old practices that bury medical professionals in administrative work.

We support solutions that deliver better access to care. The CMA recently submitted recommendations to government that would modernize health care and support innovation in the health sector. Our recommendations reflect this government's mandate to build one strong Canadian economy by removing internal barriers, enhancing efficiency and driving innovation.

This government says it wants to get impactful things done quickly. It can start by re-tabling the First Nations Clean Water Act, reducing administrative burden on physicians by reforming the Disability Tax Credit application and driving digital innovation by reintroducing Connected Care legislation.

The CMA looks forward to working with government and all parties in Parliament to advance solutions to the health challenges that Canadians are facing every day.

Dr. Margot Burnell

CMA President

About the CMA

The Canadian Medical Association leads a national movement with physicians who believe in a better future of health. Our ambition is a sustainable, accessible health system where patients are partners, a culture of medicine that elevates equity, diversity and wellbeing, and supportive communities where everyone has the chance to be healthy. We drive change through advocacy, giving and knowledge sharing – guided by values of collaboration and inclusion.

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association

To schedule an interview or for further information, please contact: CMA Media Relations: [email protected]; Eric Lewis, 506-566-1671