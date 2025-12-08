OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) welcomes Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) Minister Lena Diab's announcement today on new measures to help clear the path for doctors who want to move to Canada.

Creating a new express entry program for foreign doctors working here temporarily and extra spaces in the Provincial Nominee Program will help bring more doctors into Canadian communities faster.

This news is a step in the right direction.

Currently, more than 13,000 internationally trained physicians in Canada are not working in their field. We must do more to recognize the medical talent already here – and to attract, welcome and retain more from around the world.

If we can combine immigration policies like this with scaling up proven licensing pathways that help doctors enter practice quickly, we can make a real dent in-the-access to care crisis without compromising standards of care.

Dr. Margot Burnell

CMA President

