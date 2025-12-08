OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Access to primary care in Canada is slowly improving, but nearly 6 million Canadians still lack regular access to a primary care professional, according to a new survey. The OurCare Survey 2025 shows that 5.9 million people in Canada are still without reliable access to a regular family doctor, nurse practitioner, or primary care team, down from a 6.5-million shortfall since the last survey in 2022.

The comprehensive survey, conducted by St. Michael's Hospital physician-researcher Dr. Tara Kiran in partnership with the Canadian Medical Association (CMA), gathered responses from 16,299 Canadians and provides a clear picture of how their experiences with primary care compare to the OurCare Standard - a framework of six essential elements that define what every person should expect from the primary care system that was developed in consultation with 1000s of patients and members of the public.

The survey found that 81% of respondents reported having a regular family doctor or nurse practitioner, an improvement from 77%. Despite this progress, the data reveals concerning gaps in access that vary substantially across demographic groups:

87.7% of those 65 years and older reported having a regular clinician compared to 74.7%

83.5% of women have a regular clinician, compared to just 79.4% of men and only 72.7% of those identifying as another gender

84% of people earning $200,000 or more annually reported having a regular clinician compared to 69.6% of those earning less than $20,000

Even people with a family doctor or nurse practitioner reported challenges accessing care. For example, among those with a family doctor or nurse practitioner, only 37% said they could be seen the same or next day when they had an urgent concern.

The survey also reports data on access to health records, cultural safety and community accountability--elements of care that people said were important to them but are often overlooked in health system reporting. Strikingly, only 27.8% of respondents reported they were satisfied or very satisfied with how the primary care system in Canada is working.

"People in Canada believe everyone in this country should have access to high-quality primary care regardless of their background and where they live," said Dr. Tara Kiran, lead investigator and scientist at St. Michael's Hospital, part of Unity Health Toronto. "Results from our survey show we are making progress towards this goal but that we still have a far way to go. I hope results from our survey motivate governments across the country to redouble their efforts to improve access to care and for people in this country to demand better."

"These findings confirm what physicians and patients across Canada are experiencing daily. While we've made progress, too many Canadians still face unacceptable barriers to primary care," said Dr. Margot Burnell, CMA President. "We can do better. We know the solutions. Access to care for all Canadians is a realistic and achievable goal now. "

Canadian patients and their providers deserve better. The OurCare survey results show that progress is being made, but we cannot stop there. The CMA continues to promote solutions to governments including removing barriers to immigration, reducing paperwork and enabling doctors to work when and where their patients need them.

The complete OurCare survey, including data on urgent care delays and low system confidence, is available online.

About the Our Care Survey

This report is based on the 2025 OurCare National Survey, a bilingual online survey conducted from April to July 2025 to assess how Canadians' experiences with primary care align with the OurCare Standard--a framework outlining what everyone should expect from the system. Developed with input from clinicians, researchers, policymakers, and patient advocates, the survey included 69 questions and drew responses from 22,308 adults, with analysis focused on 16,299 who completed it.

About the CMA

The Canadian Medical Association leads a national movement with physicians who believe in a better future of health. Our ambition is a sustainable, accessible health system where patients are partners, a culture of medicine that elevates equity, diversity and wellbeing, and supportive communities where everyone has the chance to be healthy. We drive change through advocacy, giving and knowledge sharing – guided by values of collaboration and inclusion.

About MAP Centre for Urban Health Solutions

MAP is Canada's largest research centre focused on health equity and the social determinants of health. Internationally recognized for ground-breaking science and innovation, MAP develops and implements real-world, evidence-driven program and policy solutions that disrupt cycles of socioeconomic exclusion and poor health. For more than 25 years, MAP has partnered with communities and policy makers across the country to take on complex issues such as homelessness, intimate partner violence, inequitable access to healthcare and the prevention of opioid-related harms. MAP's impacts span from local to national and beyond. MAP's vision is a healthier future for all. Learn more at maphealth.ca

About Unity Health Toronto

Unity Health Toronto is Canada's largest Catholic health care provider with a wingspan across Toronto's core. The breadth of services we provide, strengthened by community partnerships and academic affiliations, positions us as a national model for collaborative, integrated, high quality care as we work to build a stronger, resilient and equitable health system for all.

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association

To schedule an interview or for further information, please contact: CMA Media Relations: [email protected], Eric Lewis, 506-566-1671; Yuliya Arutyunyan, 514-475-9732; Unity Health Toronto media relations: [email protected]