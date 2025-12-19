OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) welcomes the acceptance today of the agreement in principle between the Fédération des médecins omnipraticiens du Québec (FMOQ) and the provincial government. This agreement pauses the implementation of Bill 2.

This outcome shows that our shared goals of improving access to care and delivering high-quality patient services are best achieved by developing genuine partnerships with the medical community rather than imposing legislation.

By engaging in dialogue, fostering collaboration and respecting clinical expertise and on-the-ground realities, we can build a stronger health system with practical, sustainable solutions that meet the needs of both physicians and patients.

We reaffirm our support for family physicians pursuing these goals, which are so essential to an effective health system, and we encourage all stakeholders to continue to approach the matter constructively and with an open mind. We would also like to acknowledge the sustained efforts and sacrifices of the physicians who worked tirelessly to reach this agreement. Their tenacity and commitment to the public and to the health system as a whole made this progress possible.

We hope the Quebec government will soon also reach a tentative agreement with the Fédération des médecins spécialistes du Québec (FMSQ) to improve access to secondary and tertiary care services.

The CMA stands ready to support collaborative efforts nationwide to strengthen Canada's entire health system.

Dr. Margot Burnell, President

Dr. Jean-Joseph Condé, CMA spokesperson and board member and a family physician in Val-d'Or, QC

