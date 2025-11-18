STATEMENT - Alberta using notwithstanding clause to interfere with patient care: CMA

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) is deeply disappointed that the Alberta government has tabled legislation to invoke the notwithstanding clause to interfere in the clinical care of patients. By taking this extraordinary measure, the government is not only restricting gender-affirming care, it is infringing on physicians' freedom of conscience, undermining their clinical judgement and disregarding the rights of patients to access medically necessary care.

Put simply, Canadians don't want politicians making medical decisions for them. They want to make those decisions with their health providers and their families. This kind of political intrusion into evidence-based care is unacceptable and risks setting a precedent that affects other national health issues, such as vaccination or reproductive health.

In May, the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) and three Alberta doctors launched a constitutional challenge to Bill 26 to protect the relationship between patients, their families and doctors when it comes to making medical decisions.

The CMA stands with physicians across Alberta and Canada in defending their rights and the rights of their patients to health care, and we will keep fighting for them.

Dr. Margot Burnell

CMA President

