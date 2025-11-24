OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - New data from the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) show that Canadian physicians are sounding the alarm over government decisions threatening the health care system. The findings reveal doctors' widespread concern about the impact on patient care, workforce stability and physician morale.

Recent government actions, such as Alberta's Bill 26 and Quebec's Bill 2, which interfere with doctors' abilities to take care of their patients, have captured the attention of the medical community. With 84% of physicians actively following developments, nearly half (43%) say they do not feel trusted or respected by governments, a sentiment that undermines the profession's sustainability.

They also believe Canadians' access to care is at risk, with 80% saying recruitment and retention of physicians will suffer, and 66% anticipating a decline in patient care quality.

The results are from Physician Pulse, a new joint initiative from the CMA and Abacus Data surveying doctors across the country.

Doctors are already experiencing serious consequences for their patients. The system is showing the strain of government interference and the lack of action on known solutions. Many say the quality of Canadian health care will only get worse if we don't act urgently on threats to recruitment, retention, and quality of care.

In Quebec and Alberta, where the effects are most pronounced, physicians warn that the consequences will be even more severe, putting additional pressure on already fragile healthcare systems. Shockingly, 76% of Alberta doctors and 80% of those in Quebec say they don't feel trusted or respected by governments.

"The CMA is calling on governments to work collaboratively with healthcare professionals to restore trust, strengthen care delivery, and ensure Canadians have access to high-quality healthcare," said Dr. Margot Burnell, CMA President.

Read more about these Physician Pulse results on government interference in health care on the Abacus Data website.

About the CMA

The Canadian Medical Association leads a national movement with physicians who believe in a better future of health. Our ambition is a sustainable, accessible health system where patients are partners, a culture of medicine that elevates equity, diversity and wellbeing, and supportive communities where everyone has the chance to be healthy. We drive change through advocacy, giving and knowledge sharing – guided by values of collaboration and inclusion.

About the Survey

The findings are based on an online survey of 447 physicians across Canada, conducted through a hybrid sampling strategy that included an online panel and CMA outreach. The CMA specifically targeted physician members in Alberta and Quebec, allowing for a deeper dive into these provinces. Data were weighted based on region of practice using statistics produced by CIHI in 2024.



About Physician Pulse

Physician Pulse is a joint partnership between the CMA and Abacus Data that collects and delivers fast, reliable insights from physicians across Canada. This rapid-response survey series provides timely insights and physician perspectives on emerging healthcare issues. The survey was in field from November 11th-17th 2025.

