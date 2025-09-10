News provided byCanadian Medical Association
Sep 10, 2025, 05:00 ET
CMA, provincial and territorial medical associations are joining Canadian medical, research and clinical organizations to stand up for #ScienceMatters
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - In Canada and around the world, science is under attack. Increasingly, clearly false health information is being normalized and it's causing serious harm to patients, communities, public trust and health policy.
That's why we must thoughtfully engage and counter health misinformation. We must speak up and we must support science.
To cite just a few examples, contrary to popular misinformation, the current body of evidence has shown that:
- Vaccines do not cause or increase the risk for autism. Vaccines are safe and effective.
- Ivermectin is not an effective treatment for COVID, cancer, or autism.
- The COVID vaccines are not associated with "sudden death," "excess deaths," or "turbo cancer." COVID vaccines have been studied extensively, have saved millions of lives, and have numerous health and system benefits and an impressive safety profile.
- Biomedical researchers are not withholding effective cancer cures to profit off existing treatments.
Health misinformation is spread for a host of reasons: profit, politics, brand building, and to create information chaos and an erosion of trust.
Regardless of intent, these lies are everywhere, and they are increasingly shaping public discourse, public beliefs, and policy actions.
Amid this assault, Canadian academic, clinical, and biomedical institutions stand together:
- In solidarity with clinical and scientific entities throughout the world who are struggling against regressive forces;
- Against the politicization and normalization of health misinformation;
- Against the mischaracterization and undermining of the body of evidence that is used to inform clinical and health policy decisions; and
- In support of individuals and networks working together to counter harmful health misinformation and advance scientific research.
It doesn't have to be this way. We all have a role to play in standing up for science. Speak up and share your stories about how false health information is impacting you, Canada and the world. Together, we can make the Canadian information environment more resilient and protect the health of Canadians. Together, let's speak up and say unwaveringly that #sciencematters.
Canada's Biomedical, Clinical, Research and Healthcare Community:
Dr. Margot Burnell, President
Canadian Medical Association
Timothy Caulfield, Professor and Research Director
University of Alberta, Faculty of Law, Health Law Institute
Dr. Marianne Mader, CEO
ScienceUpFirst, an initiative of the Canadian Association of Science Centres
Constance LeBlanc, President and CEO
The Association of Faculties of Medicine of Canada
Dr. Mike Allan, CEO and Executive Director
College of Family Physicians of Canada
Christopher Watling, CEO
Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada
Dr. Lisa Richardson, Strategic Lead in Indigenous Health
Ganawishkadawe – The Centre for Wise Practices in Indigenous Health, Women's College Hospital
Emily Gruenwoldt, President & CEO
Children's Healthcare Canada
Dr. Tamil Kendall, Director
The Partnership for Women's Health Research Canada
Dr. Shelley Duggan, President
Alberta Medical Association
Dr. Nichelle Desilets, President
Doctors Manitoba
Dr. Shelly McNeil, President
Doctors Nova Scotia
Dr. Charlene Lui, President
Doctors of BC
Dr. Marc-André Amyot, President
Fédération des médecins omnipraticiens du Québec
Dr. Vincent Oliva, President
Fédération des médecins spécialistes du Québec
Dr. Padraig Casey, Past President
Medical Society of Prince Edward Island
Dr. Lise Babin, President
New Brunswick Medical Society
Dr. Cynthia Slade, President
Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association
Dr. Courtney Howard, President
Northwest Territories Medical Association
Dr. Zainab Abdurrahman, President
Ontario Medical Association
Dr. Pamela Arnold, President
Saskatchewan Medical Association
Dr. Derek Bryant, President
Yukon Medical Association
This is a collaborative statement co-created by Canada's Biomedical, Clinical, Research and Healthcare Community with coordination support from The University of Alberta's Faculty of Law's Health Law Institute (HLI) and ScienceUpFirst/LaSciencedAbord.
About the CMA
The Canadian Medical Association leads a national movement with physicians who believe in a better future of health. Our ambition is a sustainable, accessible health system where patients are partners, a culture of medicine that elevates equity, diversity and wellbeing, and supportive communities where everyone has the chance to be healthy. We drive change through advocacy, giving and knowledge sharing – guided by values of collaboration and inclusion.
