CMA, provincial and territorial medical associations are joining Canadian medical, research and clinical organizations to stand up for #ScienceMatters

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - In Canada and around the world, science is under attack. Increasingly, clearly false health information is being normalized and it's causing serious harm to patients, communities, public trust and health policy.



That's why we must thoughtfully engage and counter health misinformation. We must speak up and we must support science.

To cite just a few examples, contrary to popular misinformation, the current body of evidence has shown that:

Vaccines do not cause or increase the risk for autism. Vaccines are safe and effective.

cause or increase the risk for autism. Vaccines are safe and effective. Ivermectin is not an effective treatment for COVID, cancer, or autism.

an effective treatment for COVID, cancer, or autism. The COVID vaccines are not associated with "sudden death," "excess deaths," or "turbo cancer." COVID vaccines have been studied extensively, have saved millions of lives, and have numerous health and system benefits and an impressive safety profile.

associated with "sudden death," "excess deaths," or "turbo cancer." COVID vaccines have been studied extensively, have saved millions of lives, and have numerous health and system benefits and an impressive safety profile. Biomedical researchers are not withholding effective cancer cures to profit off existing treatments.

Health misinformation is spread for a host of reasons: profit, politics, brand building, and to create information chaos and an erosion of trust.

Regardless of intent, these lies are everywhere, and they are increasingly shaping public discourse, public beliefs, and policy actions.

Amid this assault, Canadian academic, clinical, and biomedical institutions stand together:

In solidarity with clinical and scientific entities throughout the world who are struggling against regressive forces; Against the politicization and normalization of health misinformation; Against the mischaracterization and undermining of the body of evidence that is used to inform clinical and health policy decisions; and In support of individuals and networks working together to counter harmful health misinformation and advance scientific research.

It doesn't have to be this way. We all have a role to play in standing up for science. Speak up and share your stories about how false health information is impacting you, Canada and the world. Together, we can make the Canadian information environment more resilient and protect the health of Canadians. Together, let's speak up and say unwaveringly that #sciencematters.

Canada's Biomedical, Clinical, Research and Healthcare Community:

Dr. Margot Burnell, President

Canadian Medical Association

Timothy Caulfield, Professor and Research Director

University of Alberta, Faculty of Law, Health Law Institute

Dr. Marianne Mader, CEO

ScienceUpFirst, an initiative of the Canadian Association of Science Centres

Constance LeBlanc, President and CEO

The Association of Faculties of Medicine of Canada

Dr. Mike Allan, CEO and Executive Director

College of Family Physicians of Canada

Christopher Watling, CEO

Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada

Dr. Lisa Richardson, Strategic Lead in Indigenous Health

Ganawishkadawe – The Centre for Wise Practices in Indigenous Health, Women's College Hospital

Emily Gruenwoldt, President & CEO

Children's Healthcare Canada

Dr. Tamil Kendall, Director

The Partnership for Women's Health Research Canada

Dr. Shelley Duggan, President

Alberta Medical Association

Dr. Nichelle Desilets, President

Doctors Manitoba

Dr. Shelly McNeil, President

Doctors Nova Scotia

Dr. Charlene Lui, President

Doctors of BC

Dr. Marc-André Amyot, President

Fédération des médecins omnipraticiens du Québec

Dr. Vincent Oliva, President

Fédération des médecins spécialistes du Québec

Dr. Padraig Casey, Past President

Medical Society of Prince Edward Island

Dr. Lise Babin, President

New Brunswick Medical Society

Dr. Cynthia Slade, President

Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association

Dr. Courtney Howard, President

Northwest Territories Medical Association

Dr. Zainab Abdurrahman, President

Ontario Medical Association

Dr. Pamela Arnold, President

Saskatchewan Medical Association

Dr. Derek Bryant, President

Yukon Medical Association

This is a collaborative statement co-created by Canada's Biomedical, Clinical, Research and Healthcare Community with coordination support from The University of Alberta's Faculty of Law's Health Law Institute (HLI) and ScienceUpFirst/LaSciencedAbord.

About the CMA

The Canadian Medical Association leads a national movement with physicians who believe in a better future of health. Our ambition is a sustainable, accessible health system where patients are partners, a culture of medicine that elevates equity, diversity and wellbeing, and supportive communities where everyone has the chance to be healthy. We drive change through advocacy, giving and knowledge sharing – guided by values of collaboration and inclusion.

