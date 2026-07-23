STATEMENT - Canada's health workforce united: investing in health care keeps Canada strong

CMA and Canada's health care leadership support call for increased federal investment - coupled with reforms - to improve health care

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- As health advocates and clinicians on the frontlines, we know what is needed to improve health care access and build a stronger country and workforce. That's why our organizations are calling on Canada's premiers gathered in Charlottetown to invest in solutions that create a healthier Canada.

As premiers have said, health care costs are growing faster than federal funding and revenue growth. We support the call for increased federal investment in health care that is directed toward the reforms that will have the greatest impact. New and existing funds must come with firm requirements to uphold the Canada Health Act and advance solutions known to improve access to care and the long-term sustainability of Canada's health systems. Those include allowing health workers to care for patients across provincial and territorial borders, enabling health systems to share data safely and securely, supporting team-based care and investing in hospital- and community-based care.

Public health care is a critical part of Canada's economy. A recent report from the Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions shows that the health sector employs 1.9 million people along with hundreds of thousands more self-employed practitioners, specialists and contractors. An investment in health care is an investment in Canada's future: with every dollar the federal government spends on health, more than $1.30 is generated in additional GDP.

As Canada's health advocates and clinicians, we are eager to work with all levels of government to provide Canadians the care they deserve.

Dr. Bolu Ogunyemi, President, Canadian Medical Association

Linda Silas, President, Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions

Jason MacLean, Chair, Canadian Health Coalition

Chris Gallaway, Executive Director, Friends of Medicare

Marion Cooper, President and Lead Executive Officer, Canadian Mental Health Association

Dr. Melanie Bechard, Chair, Canadian Doctors for Medicare

Dr. Tracie Risling, President, Canadian Nurses Association

Dr. Sarah Cook, President, College of Family Physicians of Canada

Dr. Marcia Clark, President, Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada

About the CMA

The Canadian Medical Association leads a national movement with physicians who believe in a better future of health. Our ambition is a sustainable, accessible health system where patients are partners, a culture of medicine that elevates equity, diversity and wellbeing, and supportive communities where everyone has the chance to be healthy. We drive change through advocacy, giving and knowledge sharing – guided by values of collaboration and inclusion.

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association

To schedule an interview or for further information, please contact: CMA Media Relations:[email protected], Eric Lewis, 506-566-1671