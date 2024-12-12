Statement - Call for Proposals for Indigenous-led Options for Solutions for the Second-Generation Cut-Off and Section 10 Voting Thresholds

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The Minister of Indigenous Services, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, and Parliamentary Secretary, Jenica Atwin, issued the following statement today:

"The second-generation cut-off under the Indian Act prevents many First Nations people with status from passing entitlement on to their children and grandchildren because of who the parents are.

We are pleased to announce the launch of a call for funding proposals to support First Nations Peoples, communities, and Indigenous organizations in exploring solutions to the second-generation cut-off and section 10 voting thresholds. This marks the first phase of a consultation plan that has been co-designed and co-developed to address these critical issues.

We recognize that the second-generation cut-off continues to have deep impacts on First Nations persons, communities and families and we also acknowledge that there are persisting inequities with regards to registration within the Indian Act.

Today's announcement marks a meaningful step towards comprehensive reform that moves beyond the Indian Act, guided by First Nations, Rights-Holders and impacted individuals. It fulfils Action Plan Measure 2.8 of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in "co-developing a collaborative consultation process on a suite of broader reforms relating to registration and membership prior to any transition away from the Indian Act. This includes to consult, cooperate and effectively engage with First Nations women to eliminate remaining issues." It also fulfils Canada's duty to consult and accommodate First Nations and reflects the obligation to align federal laws with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in consultation and cooperation with Indigenous Peoples.

We look forward to hearing directly from First Nations communities and welcome the wisdom, guidance, and commitment of partners as we work towards offering an inclusive and principled consultation process to address these important issues."

For more information about the Collaborative Process on the Second-Generation Cut-off and Section 10 Voting Thresholds, or to be added to our distribution list for email updates, please contact Registration Reform at: [email protected]."

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

X: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For more information, media may contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, [email protected]; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada, 819-953-1160, [email protected]