The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement to mark the start of Hanukkah:

"At sunset today, Jewish communities in Canada and around the world will celebrate the start of Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights.

"Over the course of eight nights, families and friends will come together for this festive occasion to light the candles of the Hanukkiah, spin the dreidel, and enjoy latkes. Hanukkah is also a time to reflect on the triumph of the Maccabees and the liberation of the Jewish people from religious persecution centuries ago. The story of Hanukkah is one of strength, perseverance, and resilience – values that the Jewish people continue to embody today.

"Jewish communities will be drawing inspiration from this story in light of the alarming rise in antisemitism, particularly since Hamas' terrorist attacks of October 7, 2023. Over these past 15 months, Jewish communities here in Canada have too often felt unsafe in their neighbourhoods, workplaces, and places of worship. That is unacceptable and must never be tolerated.

"The Government of Canada is committed to combatting antisemitism and hate in all its forms. Earlier this year, we introduced the enhanced Canada Community Security Program, to fund expanded security measures for community centres, day schools, and places of worship, so everyone can feel safe living and worshipping openly. The government also supports the vital work and advocacy of our Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism, Deborah Lyons. Thanks to her leadership, the government published this year the Canadian Handbook on the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism. Last week, we also announced that the government will hold a National Forum on Combatting Antisemitism in Ottawa this coming February.

"For non-Jewish Canadians, Hanukkah is an opportunity to recognize the ways in which Jewish communities have helped shape Canada for the better and to celebrate their contributions across our society, including in the arts, business, health, and so much more. And it is a time to recommit to the fight against antisemitism – in all its pernicious forms.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish everyone celebrating a happy, peaceful, and blessed Hanukkah. May each candle of the Hanukkiah serve as an enduring reminder that, in the face of darkness, light will always prevail.

"Chag Sameach."

