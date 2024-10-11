OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Yom Kippur:

"Tonight, at sundown, Jewish communities in Canada and around the world will observe Yom Kippur.

"Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, is the most sacred day in the Jewish faith. Families come together to fast, pray, and spend time with loved ones. It's a day to reflect, to heal, and to hope.

"This year, Yom Kippur comes at a time of tragic loss and pain, as we mark one year since the horrific October 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas. A year marked by a sharp rise in antisemitism across our communities, threats to Jewish day schools, and community centres targeted. These High Holidays, Jewish families are attending synagogue surrounded by police. We created the Canada Community Security Program to increase protections for the community and expand security – but we shouldn't be here.

"To Jewish Canadians, know that we stand with you and that we fight this fight with you. Whether it's at a synagogue or a school, whether it's wearing the Magen David or a Kippah – you deserve to live openly and proudly Jewish lives, without intimidation or fear.

"On this Yom Kippur, let us hope for a better future, which includes a Canada free from antisemitism. A future tied to the values of kindness, compassion, and openness that define the Jewish people. A future where the path of war and violence ends. A future where hostages come home. Where those displaced can be reunited, those broken can start to rebuild, and those hurt can begin to heal.

"Together, we can help build a kinder, more inclusive, and welcoming country for everyone. On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my best wishes to Jewish communities for the Jewish year of 5785 and wish all of those who are observing a meaningful Yom Kippur.

"G'mar Chatima Tova."

