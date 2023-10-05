OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on World Teachers' Day:

"Today, we mark World Teachers' Day and celebrate the crucial role teachers play in children's lives. Teachers give our kids the foundation they need to succeed and build a bright future.

"This year's theme, 'The teachers we need for the education we want: The global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage', encourages us to work together to close these gaps and address the challenges teachers face each and every day. As a teacher myself, I know teachers do so much more than deliver lessons: they act as counsellors, coaches, mentors, and advocates, and they challenge students to explore, ask questions, and learn. We have a responsibility to them, and to our children, to ensure they have the resources they need to succeed. That's why, for example, the Government of Canada is supporting the recruitment of teachers in areas like official languages.

"There are exceptional teachers in our communities right across the country. Every year, the Prime Minister's Awards for Teaching Excellence celebrate outstanding educators for their dedication and commitment to their students. Today, we will congratulate the top teachers for 2023 and launch the call for nominations for the 2024 awards. I invite Canadians to nominate an inspirational educator who is making a real difference in their community.

"Beyond our borders, Canada also continues to work with its international partners to ensure young people everywhere have access to quality education. Through investments in initiatives like the Global Partnership for Education and the Together for Learning campaign, we are helping more children get the education they deserve, including refugee, forcibly displaced, and host-community children and youth.

"To teachers across our great country: thank you. Your dedication and service to the next generation helps make Canada the best country in the world. On this World Teachers' Day, I encourage all Canadians to join me in expressing gratitude toward the teachers who are building a better future for everyone."

